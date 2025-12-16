Newport Hospital Unveils New Behavioral Health Unit for Teens Amid Rising Mental Health Needs

NEWPORT, R.I. — Newport Hospital marked a major milestone Monday with the ribbon-cutting of its new James P. Nolan, MD and Peggy Nolan Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit, a first-of-its-kind facility for youth mental health care in Newport County.

The eight-bed unit, developed in partnership with Bradley Hospital, will provide short-term stabilization, assessment, and treatment for adolescents ages 12 to 18 facing serious mental health challenges. It is expected to open to patients in early 2026.

“This unit represents hope for families in our community,” said Dr. Tenny Thomas, President and Chief Medical Officer of Newport Hospital. “We know the mental health crisis for this age group is real and urgent. With this dedicated space, we can now offer specialized care close to home.”

The project was first announced in 2023 as Rhode Island grappled with growing demand for pediatric behavioral health services. Accelerated construction was made possible by more than $5 million in donor support.

Named in honor of retired medical professionals Peggy and Dr. James Nolan—who contributed $1 million toward construction—the unit features modern therapy rooms, activity spaces, and a secure outdoor area. Newport Hospital estimates it will serve more than 240 adolescents each year.

Major philanthropic partners include the van Beuren Charitable Foundation, the Alletta Morris McBean Charitable Trust, The Champlin Foundation, Bellevue Asset Management, and the Schorsch and Weil families.

“This is a transformative moment for Newport Hospital, and even more so for the children and families who need this level of specialized care,” said Carol Bazarsky, Chair of the Newport Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees. “The impact of philanthropy here is extraordinary.”

