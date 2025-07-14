Newport Hospital Names New President Amid Uncertainty Over Birthing Center’s Future

As Newport Hospital welcomes new leadership, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over one of its most valued services — the Noreen Stonor Drexel Birthing Center, which is reportedly at risk of closure due to budget concerns.

Dr. Tenny Thomas, MD, FACEP, MHL, officially assumes the role of president and chief medical officer on July 14, stepping in as the hospital finalizes its FY2026 Brown University Health budget — with the birthing center’s future hanging in the balance.

The Newport City Council is expected to consider a symbolic resolution in support of keeping the birthing center open. Although the council has no authority over hospital operations, the move is widely viewed as political theater — more about appealing to voters than enacting real change. A special public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 15, at 7 p.m. at Newport City Hall.

Dr. Thomas comes to Newport Hospital from Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital–Plymouth, where he served as chief medical officer since 2018. He is recognized for championing physician wellness, expanding telemedicine, and driving operational improvements. He has also held leadership roles at Good Samaritan Medical Center and Morton Hospital.

“Dr. Thomas is an impressive leader, and his passion for improving patient outcomes will be an asset to Newport Hospital and Brown University Health,” said Sarah Frost, Chief of Hospital Operations for Brown University Health.

“I’m thrilled to join such a dedicated team,” said Dr. Thomas. “Newport Hospital plays a vital role in this community, and I look forward to helping it grow even stronger.”

Dr. Thomas earned his medical degree from Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, completed his emergency medicine residency at George Washington University Hospital, and holds a master’s degree in healthcare leadership from Brown University. He is board-certified in emergency medicine and teaches at Brown’s School of Public Health.

