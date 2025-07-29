Aquidneck Island Legislators Welcome Decision to Keep Newport Hospital Birthing Center Open

Aquidneck Island’s House of Representatives delegation expressed relief Monday after Brown University Health announced the Noreen Stonor Drexel Birthing Center at Newport Hospital will remain open through the next fiscal year.

“The birthing center is a critically important public health resource,” said Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Newport). “Many young families, including those without reliable transportation, depend on its pre- and postnatal care. The prospect of them having to travel 40 minutes or more off island was extremely alarming. We are grateful to hospital leaders and Brown University Health for recognizing its importance and committing to keep it open.”

Carson, along with Reps. Terri Cortvriend (D-Middletown, Portsmouth), Michelle McGaw (D-Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton), Marvin Abney (D-Newport, Middletown) and Alex Finkelman (D-Jamestown, Middletown), sent a letter last week urging hospital officials to reject a budget proposal to close the center. They warned the move would create hardships for low-income families and those at the Newport Naval base, while straining emergency services with long transports to out-of-town facilities.

Named for Newport philanthropist Noreen Stonor Drexel, the birthing center earned the World Health Organization and UNICEF’s “Baby Friendly” designation in 2004 for its support of breastfeeding and maternal care.

