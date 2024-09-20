BREAKING: Newport Hospital President Crista Durand Out as Lifespan Looks to Streamline Operations

In a surprising shake-up, Newport Buzz has confirmed that Lifespan has parted ways with Crista F. Durand, President of Newport Hospital, as part of what the healthcare system describes as a push to “streamline operations” under a “one system, one team” approach. The decision comes after a decade of leadership by Durand, during which Newport Hospital expanded services and solidified its role as a critical healthcare provider for the region.

Durand, who was appointed president in 2014, played a pivotal role in steering Newport Hospital through significant challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Under her leadership, the community hospital earned a reputation for its patient care and strong connection to the local community. Prior to her tenure at Newport Hospital, Durand served as vice president of strategic planning, marketing, and business development at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in Connecticut, giving her a deep background in healthcare leadership.

“Lifespan implemented a strategic restructure focused on creating a one-system, one-team approach, designed to reduce executive overhead and streamline operations. The changes have reduced executive positions by 20%, saving $6 million in FY25,” said Lifespan CEO John Fernandez. “Starting from the top like this, allows us to allocate more resources directly to patient care and support areas.”

Lifespan, formed in 1994, is Rhode Island’s largest healthcare provider, but it has struggled in recent years with financial challenges, rising competition, and a failed merger with Care New England, the state’s second-largest health system. The organization includes Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Bradley Hospital, Gateway Healthcare, Lifespan Physician Group, and Coastal Medical. While these institutions are respected in their own right, Lifespan’s administrative consolidation has prompted criticism that local hospitals like Newport are losing autonomy and risk becoming mere outposts in a sprawling, Providence-centric system.

As Lifespan pushes forward with its restructuring plan, critics worry that patients and staff at smaller hospitals like Newport may be the ones who pay the price for the system’s desire to consolidate power at the top.

Durand was not available for comment as of press time.

