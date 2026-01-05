Obituary: Peter Cassese (1954-2025)

Peter Paul Cassese, 71, of Newport, Rhode Island, died on December 28, 2025

Born in Newport, RI on November 25, 1954, He was the son of Louis R. Cassese, SR and Josephine M. Cassese (Andrews)

Peter is survived by his daughter, Allison Mayville of Fall River, MA. He is also survived by his siblings; Andrew Cassese, Susan Mello, brother in law Rocky Mello, Tina Cassese, Anita Cayton, Joan Freeborn, Elaine Hurt, and Patty Cassese as well as 7 nieces and 4 nephews.

Peter is preceded in death by father, Louis R. Cassese, SR; mother, Josephine M Cassese; brother, Louis R. Cassese, JR.

Pete was an avid poet, hiker, and frisbee enthusiast. He loved reading books by author Stephen King and J.R.R. Tolken, PC gaming, and planning campaigns for the game Heroquest. He would never miss a football game involving his team the New England Patriots or the opportunity to take his telescope out to the park look to for sun spots or fly kites.

Peter was enlisted in the U.S Air Force after graduating from Rogers High School and a veteran of the Vietnam war. He went on to work for Hodges Badge Co. upon his return from the service until his retirement. A dear friend to all that knew him, he was always ready to lend a helping hand while asking for nothing in return.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, 9:30am-10:30am at Memorial Funeral Home. 375 Broadway, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at 11:00am at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport.

Burial with Military Honors will follow at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave., Middletown.

Donations in his memory may be made to: Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, www.mlkccenter.org or Toys for Tots.