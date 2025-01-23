Newport Hospital Names Sarah Nekrasz as Chief Nursing Officer

Newport Hospital has officially announced the appointment of Sarah Nekrasz, MSN, RN, BC, FPCC, as its new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). Nekrasz, who has been serving as interim CNO since September 2024, brings more than 26 years of experience at Newport Hospital to her new role.

“Over her decades of service at Newport Hospital, Sarah has demonstrated consummate nursing professionalism, exemplary leadership, and a powerful commitment to patient care,” said Nicholas Dominick, interim president of Newport Hospital and senior vice president of clinical services at Brown University Health. “Sarah’s compassion for patients and staff alike, and her relentless pursuit of exceptional care makes her the perfect fit to lead our nursing department moving forward.”

Nekrasz has held numerous leadership roles throughout her career at Newport Hospital, including Director of the Center for Professional Practice and Innovation and Magnet Program Coordinator. In these positions, she contributed to advancing clinical excellence, improving patient outcomes, and helping the hospital maintain its prestigious Magnet Recognition. Her leadership also extended to overseeing nursing departments such as Medical-Surgical, Critical Care, Rehabilitation, and Wound Care.

Reflecting on her appointment, Nekrasz said, “I am deeply honored to be named Chief Nursing Officer at Newport Hospital. Throughout my career here, I’ve seen firsthand the impact that dedicated, compassionate care can have on our patients and their families. I am committed to continuing our mission of providing the highest quality care, supporting our exceptional nursing team, and fostering a culture of excellence.”

Nekrasz earned her Master of Science in Nursing Leadership from Walden University in 2018, after graduating from Salve Regina University and the Community College of Rhode Island. She holds certifications as a Medical-Surgical Nurse and is an active member of professional organizations such as the Rhode Island State Nurses Association (RISNA), the American Nurses Association (ANA), and the American Organization of Nurse Leaders (AONL).

Her contributions have not gone unnoticed. She received the Newport Hospital Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award in 2019 and was named Newport Hospital Leader of the Year in 2020. Most recently, in September 2024, Nekrasz was named a Fellow in Person-Centered Care by Planetree, further underscoring her dedication to fostering a patient-centered approach.

