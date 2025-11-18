Newport Hospital Names Community Advisory Panel to Guide Future of Birthing Center

Newport Hospital has selected 12 community representatives to serve on a new Community Advisory Panel (CAP) tasked with helping shape the future of the Noreen Stonor Drexel Birthing Center. The group brings together clinicians, patients, nonprofit leaders, maternal health experts and local partners to provide input during a months-long review.

The panel members are:

• Lori Allan, RN – Noreen Stonor Drexel Birthing Center

• Carol Bazarsky – Newport Hospital Foundation Board

• Emily Blosser, MD – Obstetrician-Gynecologist, Medical Director, Newport Women’s Health

• Alex Hammer Ducas – Social Enterprise Greenhouse

• Rebecca Homer, RN – Noreen Stonor Drexel Birthing Center

• Rebecca Hurd, CNA, CLC – Noreen Stonor Drexel Birthing Center

• Elizabeth Lynn – van Beuren Charitable Foundation

• Thomas McGue, MD – Newport Hospital Foundation Board; former Newport Hospital Chief Medical Officer

• Latisha Michel, CLC, CBE, CHW – Certified Perinatal Doula, Ready Set Latch Go, LLC

• Sydney Ormerod – Women’s Resource Center, Newport Health Equity Zone (HEZ)

• Alexandra Quick, PT, DPT – Mae Physiotherapy

• Methodius Tuuli, MD – Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Women & Infants Hospital

Hospital leaders say the panel will play a critical role in ensuring community voices are part of the decision-making process.

“We are grateful to the members of the panel for generously agreeing to bring their time, experience, and perspectives to an important dialogue about the future of maternity care in our region,” said Dr. Tenny Thomas, president and chief medical officer of Newport Hospital.

The CAP will hold its first meeting in November, followed by additional sessions through spring 2026.

