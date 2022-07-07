Lila Delman Compass sells ‘Beacon Hill House’ marking third highest single-family home sale in Newport County this year

Lila Delman Compass announced Thursday the significant sale of 60 Beacon Hill Road in Newport for $6,000,000. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this marks the third highest single-family home sale in Newport County this year.* Kimberly Doherty, Lila Delman Compass Sales Associate, represented the seller while Kate Leonard, also of Lila Delman Compass, represented the buyer. Lila Delman Compass ranks as the number one brokerage for sales over $1,000,000 in Rhode Island year-to-date, according to data maintained by the RI Statewide MLS.**

“Beacon Hill House is one of the most important sites in Newport, offering some of the most panoramic vistas in all of town,” commented Kim Doherty. “It was my pleasure to work with the family to navigate this successful transfer of ownership.”

The buyers of 60 Beacon Hill Road expressed, “We are delighted about the opportunity to reunite a large portion of the Arthur Curtiss James estate. In particular, the original stone belvedere, or gazebo, is our focus at the moment.”

“I am so happy to work with people who care about our community and want to live here,” stated Kate Leonard.

‘Beacon Hill House’ abounds with natural beauty, complete privacy and spectacular vistas. The views are so compelling that Arthur Curtiss James and his wife built the original ‘Beacon Hill House’ on this site. Sited on the highest elevation in Newport this 5.25 acre property is idyllically perched high above the ocean. Built in 1979, the home was designed for comfort and relaxed elegance, with ocean views from every room. The sensational living room with cathedral ceiling and fireplace is warm and inviting and the dining room is perfect for entertaining. Watch the sun rise in the spacious, sun-filled open kitchen, complete with fireplace. The kitchen fully integrates the outdoors with sliding doors to the wrap-around deck. Enjoy ample space for family and guests with 6 bedrooms, 5 full and one-half baths. Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, sauna, 4 fireplaces and 2 car garage. The landscaped grounds are highlighted by elements of the former James Estate, including a fabulous stone temple gazebo.

*Sale ranking representation is based on information from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS for all SFM sales in Newport County for the period of January 1, 2022 – July 6, 2022. **Top brokerage ranking based on dollar volume of sales over $1M from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS state for the period of January 1, 2022 – July 6, 2022. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market.

