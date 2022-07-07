Middletown Police Officer Shot With Splat Gel Gun

On July 3rd, 2022 at approximately 0123 hours, a Middletown Patrol Officer was struck in the face and neck with gel projectiles from a “Splat Gel Gun” while on a traffic stop on West Main Road. The projectiles had come from a vehicle travelling north, which had slowed for the projectiles to be fired at the officer. The vehicle then accelerated, continuing north on West Main Road towards Portsmouth.

The officer who was struck quickly returned to his cruiser and radioed a description of the suspect vehicle as he attempted to catch up with it. The officer was able to locate the suspect vehicle and a felony high-risk motor vehicle stop was conducted and the occupants of the vehicle were removed without further incident. Inside of the vehicle, Officers located a “Splat Gel Gun” which was set on automatic and a large tub of pellets.

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as twenty-nine-year-old Jordan Moniz of 905 Stafford Road, Tiverton, RI. Moniz was arrested and charged with Discharge of a Firearm, Assault on a Police Officer, Felony Assault by Use of a Device Similar to a Firearm, and Felony Conspiracy. Moniz was arraigned on July 3rd in Newport County District Court. He was released after posting bail of $40,000 with surety.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as twenty-nine-year-old Raymond Camacho of 366 Metacom Avenue, Warren RI. Camacho was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence, Discharge of a Firearm, Assault on a Police Officer, Felony Assault by Use of a Device Similar to a Firearm, and Felony Conspiracy. Camacho was arraigned on July 3rd in Newport County District Court and remanded to the ACI as a Superior Court violator.

The officer who was struck was treated and released from Newport Hospital for injuries sustained as a result of being struck with the pellets.

This incident is consistent with the dangerous social media TikTok trend Orbeez Challenge, which encourages others to shoot gel pellets at strangers. The Middletown Police urges the public to immediately report any such incident.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!