Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 8 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 8 cents from last week ($4.89), averaging $4.81 per gallon. Today’s price is 12 cents lower than a month ago ($4.93), and $1.80 higher than July 5, 2021 ($3.01). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 1 cent higher than the national average.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline fell to $4.80, down eight cents over the past week. The primary reason for the decline is lower demand at the pump as fewer people fueled up over the past two weeks. The lull, however, could end with the arrival of the summer driving season.

“Domestic gasoline demand dipped recently, which took some of the pressure off of pump prices. About 80% of stations are now selling regular for under $5 a gallon,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “But July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so this trend of easing prices may very well be short-lived.”

AAA Northeast’s July 5 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 8 cents lower than last week ($4.88), averaging $4.80 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 4 cents lower than a month ago ($4.84), and $1.67 higher than this day last year ($3.13).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $4.81 $4.89 $4.93 $3.01 Massachusetts $4.84 $4.92 $4.94 $3.00 Connecticut $4.76 $4.86 $4.87 $3.13

*Prices as of July 5, 2022

