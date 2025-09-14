San Diego Yacht Club Rallies Late to Win Rolex Invitational Cup in Newport

The San Diego Yacht Club overcame a rocky start and stormed back late to clinch the 2025 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, edging out Royal Hong Kong and Royal Vancouver in a nail-biting finale on Narragansett Bay.

The decisive moment came on the final leg of the 12th and last race. San Diego rounded the leeward gate in 15th but found an opening when an opponent was penalized, clearing an exit lane. Skipper Jake La Dow, with veteran mainsail trimmer Rick Merriman and tactician Adam Roberts, steered the team up the right side, picking shifts to surge into eighth at the finish. That was just enough to secure the championship for the second time in three editions.

“We had a really clean exit and just found our wheels,” Roberts said. “We’re not math people, but once we got the thumbs up, it was game on. Relief and excitement.”

The comeback mirrored heartbreak from 2019, when San Diego faltered at a critical mark. This time, they avoided disaster despite an early crash tack that dropped them deep in the fleet.

Royal Hong Kong held steady in fourth to finish second overall, while Royal Vancouver, who briefly looked poised to win, slipped to third after being nipped at the line by San Diego. Corinthian Yacht Club of Marblehead placed fourth and Royal Cork Yacht Club of Ireland rounded out the top five.

Hosted at the New York Yacht Club’s Harbour Court, the biennial regatta drew 20 amateur teams from around the world. New York Yacht Club closed on a high note, winning the final race, but finished ninth overall.

Final Standings (Top 5)

1. San Diego Yacht Club — 63 points

2. Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club — 68

3. Royal Vancouver Yacht Club — 70.1

4. Corinthian Yacht Club — 80

5. Royal Cork Yacht Club — 93

San Diego’s triumph adds another chapter to one of sailing’s most competitive Corinthian championships.

