Onne van der Wal Gallery to Close After 25 Years, Transitioning to Online Operations

NEWPORT, R.I. — After a quarter century as a fixture on Bannister’s Wharf, the Onne van der Wal Gallery is preparing to close its brick-and-mortar location and shift operations back to the owners’ home office in Jamestown.

The announcement was made with what Onne and Tenley van der Wal called a “heartfelt decision,” noting that while the gallery space will close, their full collection will remain available online at vanderwal.com, where customers can continue to browse, order, and ship prints.

In a smooth transition for Newport’s art community, local nautical photographer Cory Silken will relocate his gallery from lower Thames Street to the Bannister’s Wharf space in January. Silken will continue showcasing his own sailing imagery and will also carry a selection of van der Wal’s work.

The gallery first opened in 2001 at Brick Market as a small showroom supporting the couple’s early online venture. Strong demand from visitors and locals quickly turned it into a destination, leading to its move to Bannister’s Wharf a year later. Over the years, van der Wal’s photography — already widely recognized from magazine covers and commercial campaigns — became a staple of Newport’s visual identity.

Although the physical space is closing, the couple emphasized that operations will continue seamlessly. They will keep working with longtime partners Crestar and Blazing Editions in East Greenwich, fulfilling print and framing orders by phone, email, and online. Tenley will continue serving interior designers, hotels, and commercial clients nationwide.

And for fans of van der Wal’s photography, the work isn’t slowing down. Onne will continue taking select assignments and leading his popular Workshops on the Water, including plans for a winter workshop in the Virgin Islands with Silken.

A sale on all in-stock gallery items begins Nov. 24, and the business will continue honoring gift certificates and taking new print orders for the holidays.

“We’re not going far — just moving our office back home to Jamestown,” the couple said.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!