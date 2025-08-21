NYYC Grandmasters Regatta: Texas Corinthian Reigns Supreme Again

Texas Corinthian Yacht Club continued its dominance in the New York Yacht Club Grandmasters Team Race, securing its third championship in five years with a 3-1 victory over Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club in Sunday’s final. The win also extended TCYC’s streak of six straight years finishing no worse than second.

The Houston-area club dropped just one race across three days of competition, that lone loss coming in the finals. Ida Lewis Yacht Club rounded out the podium, rebounding from a ninth-place finish a year ago.

“We’ve been working on boatspeed, boat handling, and team racing — all of it was needed against a really good team,” said Gerard Coleman, TCYC captain. “Slack off in any area and you’re out of the hunt.”

The Grandmasters Team Race, first held in 2010, requires skippers to be at least 60 years old and crew at least 50. It is part of a growing slate of adult team racing regattas at the New York Yacht Club’s Harbour Court in Newport, R.I., sailed in Sonar keelboats and drawing elite racers from across the U.S. and Europe.

After two light-air days, Sunday brought strong southerly winds gusting into the 20s. With spinnakers banned, the final series turned into a tactical battle featuring sharp maneuvers and multiple lead changes. Seawanhaka held early control but Texas Corinthian rallied in the opening races, dropped the third, then closed out the regatta in the fourth.

“Of all the Grandmasters we’ve done, this was loaded with the most talent,” said TCYC skipper Gary Ross. “Practicing year-round in Sonars gives us an edge.”

The victory also secured TCYC its fifth straight Peter L. Wilson Trophy, awarded to the top club across the five-event grandmasters circuit.

Photos: Stuart Streuli / New York Yacht Club

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!