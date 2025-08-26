Conanicut Yacht Club Closes Out Summer With 98th Around the Island Race this Sunday

One of Narragansett Bay’s most beloved sailing traditions returns this Labor Day weekend as the Conanicut Yacht Club hosts its 98th Annual Around the Island Race in Jamestown. Nearly 80 boats are already entered for the regatta, which takes place Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, and offers some of the best waterfront viewing of the summer.

The first warning signal will sound at 10:55 a.m., with the first of several staggered starts beginning at 11:00 a.m. Depending on conditions, the Race Committee will set an 18-mile course either clockwise or counterclockwise around Jamestown, with the direction announced on race morning.

Open to monohulls and multihulls between 22 and 80 feet, the regatta requires competitors to hold a valid PHRF-NB certificate with a rating of 280 or lower. (More details at phrf-nb.org). Registration is set at $210.00 per boat and can be completed online through Yacht Scoring. The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 29 at noon.

Spectators are invited to watch from some of the bay’s most iconic landmarks, including Beavertail Lighthouse, Fort Getty, Fort Wetherill, and Fort Adams. Crews will race past some of Narragansett Bay’s most scenic stretches, offering picture-perfect views of sails against the summer sky.

In keeping with tradition, top finishers will be saluted by cannon fire as they cross the finish line back in front of the Conanicut Yacht Club.

The celebration continues on shore with the After-Race BBQ & Awards Party, featuring a barbecue buffet, cash bar, and live music by the Island Time Steel Band. Discounted advance tickets are available online until Friday, Aug. 29 at noon at this link. After that, prices increase at the door.

The Around the Island Race is the signature regatta of the Conanicut Yacht Club and one of the longest-running events in New England sailing. Now in its 98th year, the race remains a highlight of Labor Day weekend on Narragansett Bay, attracting seasoned competitors, casual sailors, and enthusiastic spectators alike.

With its mix of competition, tradition, and community spirit, the event stands as one of Rhode Island’s great end-of-summer celebrations.

