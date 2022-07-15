Committee to Markup Cicilline’s Assault Weapons Ban

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler today announced the markup of the Assault Weapons Ban of 2021 (H.R. 1808) on July 20, 2022. In the last two months alone, four gunmen have killed a combined 42 people with assault weapons—including 19 children in Uvalde, Texas. This legislation, sponsored by Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) and cosponsored by 211 Members of the House, would ban the sale, import, manufacture or transfer of certain semi-automatic weapons.

“Over the past several decades, our country has witnessed senseless killing after senseless kill and each time one fact has remained remarkably consistent—the weapon of choice for mass slaughter is a high-powered assault weapon,” said Chairman Nadler. “It is beyond frightening and disturbing that a weapon that was designed as a tool of war has found its way into the hands of 18 year olds and onto our streets. Any weapon that allows for the quick and efficient slaughter of children in our schools has no place in our communities. This markup is another step in our efforts to make our communities safer. I look forward to moving this legislation through the Judiciary Committee next week and onto the House floor.”

“AR-15 style firearms have become the weapon of choice for shooters looking to kill as many people as possible as quickly as possible and have been used in the deadliest mass shootings in our history, from Sandy Hook to Parkland to Uvalde. Researchers estimate that if we still had a federal Assault Weapons Ban, we would see 70 percent fewer mass shooting deaths. How many more kids need to die in their schools before we finally crack down on these dangerous firearms which were designed for war?” said Congressman Cicilline. “Protecting the lives and safety of Americans is not at odds with our Second Amendment rights. We cannot rest until we ensure that our kids and families are safe in schools, houses of worship, and everywhere in our communities. I thank Chairman Nadler for moving this legislation through the Committee and hope all our colleagues will join us in voting to help save lives.”

The Assault Weapons Ban of 2021:

Would make it unlawful for a person to import, sell, manufacture, or transfer the following:

– All semi-automatic rifles that can accept a detachable magazine and have at least one of the following military features: (1) pistol grip; (2) forward grip; (3) folding, telescoping, or detachable stock; (4) grenade launcher; (5) barrel shroud; or (6) threaded barrel.- All semi-automatic rifles that have a fixed magazine with the capacity to accept more than 10 rounds.

– Bump fire stocks and any part, combination of parts, component, device, attachment, or accessory that is designed or functions to accelerate the rate of fire of a semiautomatic rifle but not convert the semiautomatic rifle into a machinegun.

– All semiautomatic pistols that can accept a detachable magazine and have at least one of the following military features: (1) threaded barrel; (2) second pistol grip; (3) barrel shroud; (4) capacity to accept a detachable magazine at some location outside of the pistol grip; or (5) semiautomatic version of an automatic firearm.

– All semi-automatic shotguns that have at least one of the following (1) a folding, telescoping, or detachable stock; (2) pistol grip; (3) fixed magazine with the capacity to accept more than 5 rounds; (4) ability to accept a detachable magazine; (5) forward grip; (6) grenade launcher; or (7) shotgun with a revolving cylinder.

– High capacity feeding devices (magazines, strips, and drums) capable of accepting more than 10 rounds.

– Would allow for the sale, transfer, or possession of assault weapons and large capacity ammunition feeding devices lawfully possessed on the date of enactment of the Assault Weapons Ban of 2021,

– Specifies that its restrictions do not apply to antique firearms, manually-operated firearms, and more than 2,000 specified models of hunting and sporting firearms.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!