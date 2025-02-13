Governor McKee Leads Push for Assault Weapons Ban in Rhode Island

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, joined by top state officials and gun safety advocates, is urging lawmakers to pass an assault weapons ban during this year’s legislative session. The proposal, included in McKee’s FY26 budget, aims to prohibit the sale, purchase, transfer, and possession of certain semi-automatic firearms.

The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Jason Knight (D-Barrington, Warren) and Sen. Louis DiPalma (D-Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton). If passed, the measure would impose criminal penalties on violators while exempting law enforcement agencies, federally licensed firearm dealers, and individuals who lawfully own such weapons before the ban takes effect.

“Gun safety remains a crucial public health issue here in Rhode Island and across the country,” McKee said. “Together, we’ve made important progress in passing gun safety laws, but our work is not over. For the safety of our communities—let’s finally get this done.”

The push for stricter gun laws follows similar measures enacted in neighboring Massachusetts and Connecticut. Currently, ten states have laws restricting assault weapons, while federal legislation on the issue expired in 2004.

Over the past several years, Rhode Island has strengthened gun laws by banning large-capacity magazines, raising the minimum age for firearm purchases to 21, and requiring safe storage of firearms. Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos emphasized the urgency of further action, saying, “We have spent too long in fear of gun violence in our schools, in our places of worship, in our public spaces, and in our homes.”

Attorney General Peter Neronha backed the proposal, citing mass shootings in the U.S. that have frequently involved high-powered rifles. “There is no need for civilians to own and operate military-style weapons,” Neronha said. “Rhode Islanders deserve to go to the movies or to a concert and not fear for their lives.”

Gun control advocates, including Melissa Carden of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence, praised the effort, saying, “In the absence of federal legislation regulating assault weapons, Rhode Island must take it upon ourselves to protect our residents.”

Supporters argue that banning assault weapons will reduce the severity of gun violence. However, opposition from gun rights groups and some lawmakers is expected. The General Assembly will debate the measure in the coming months.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

