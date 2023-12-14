R.I. legislators join White House event to promote gun violence prevention legislation

Five Rhode Island legislators traveled to Washington, D.C. yesterday to attend a White House event aimed at endorsing state-level initiatives to curb gun violence.

Among the attendees were Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Dawn Euer, Rep. Justine A. Caldwell, Rep. Jason Knight, Sen. Pamela J. Lauria, and Rep. Jennifer Boylan. They participated in the White House State Legislative Convening on Gun Violence Prevention, a gathering that brought together legislators from various states to collaborate on upcoming legislative sessions focusing on gun violence prevention.

Chairwoman Euer expressed gratitude for the White House’s support, emphasizing the importance of sharing ideas and strategies to pass robust legislation. The event featured discussions with Biden-Harris administration officials on their efforts to advance gun violence prevention, panels on investment in prevention strategies, and breakout sessions where legislators could strategize with peers nationwide.

Representative Boylan expressed enthusiasm for the collaborative effort, emphasizing the shared commitment to ending gun violence in communities. She highlighted the goal of taking concrete steps during the upcoming legislative session to ensure the safety of Rhode Islanders.

The Biden-Harris administration introduced the Safer States Initiative at the event, providing additional tools and support for states to address gun violence. The initiative includes key actions such as advocating for safe firearms storage and banning assault weapons. Representative Caldwell and Senator Lauria, sponsors of safe firearms storage bills in Rhode Island, expressed optimism that the administration’s support would help propel their legislation forward.

Representative Knight, a long-time supporter of banning assault weapons, welcomed the administration’s backing. He stressed the need to take decisive action against high-powered weapons like AR-15s, emphasizing their association with mass shootings. The legislators expressed appreciation for the White House’s support and conveyed their commitment to pushing for these measures in the upcoming legislative session.

The Safer States Initiative includes numerous recommendations for states including:

· establishing a state Office of Gun Violence Prevention;

· investing in evidence-informed solutions to prevent and respond to gun violence, including community violence interventions, Crime Gun Intelligence Centers and implementation of extreme risk protection orders;

· strengthening support for survivors and victims of gun violence;

· reinforcing responsible gun ownership, including by requiring safe storage of firearms and reporting of lost and stolen firearms;

· strengthening gun background checks, including by enacting universal background checks legislation and removing barriers to completing enhanced background checks; and

· holding the gun industry accountable, including by banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and enacting firearm-specific liability laws to ensure that victims of gun violence have their day in court. (Rhode Island enacted a large-capacity magazine ban in 2022, sponsored by Representative Caldwell and former Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Cynthia A. Coyne.)

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

