Newport’s Spring Water Main Flushing Set to Begin

As part of the Newport Water Division’s ongoing maintenance of the water distribution system, a modified water main flushing program in designated areas will begin during evening hours beginning Sunday, April 18, 2021, ending May 6, 2021.

Flushing of water mains using fire hydrants will begin at 8 p.m. and continue until 4 a.m. Signs will be posted in each area before flushing begins.

Please be aware that during the flushing process, it is common to have discolored water with low water pressure. Flushing in one area may create discolored water in other areas. If you encounter discolored water following the hydrant flushing, run the cold water taps throughout your home (bathroom sinks and tubs, kitchen faucets, etc.) for 5 to 10 minutes or until water clears.

This allows discolored water to work its way out of your interior household plumbing. It is recommended that use of water be minimized during the hours of flushing.

Please call 845-5600 for additional information.

The proposed flushing schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions.

WEEK 1 – April 18, 2021 – April 22, 2021

The following list of streets will be areas where hydrant flushing occurs during the week of April 18, 2021 starting on Sunday in Portsmouth moving south into Middletown and Newport.

Redwood Rd., John Kesson Ln., Pasture Farm Dr., Greene Ln., Pocahontas Dr., Roy Ave., Rogers ln., West View Rd., Squantum Dr., Oliphant Ln., Browns Ln., Vanicek Ave., Island Dr., North Dr., East Main Rd., Meadow Ln., Woolsey Rd., Corporate Pl., Forest Ave., Chases Ln., Park Dr., Wyatt Rd., Berkeley Ave., Maple Ave., O’Neil Blvd., Beacon St., High St., Atlantic Dr., William Dr., Aquidneck Ave., Turner Rd., Honeyman Ave., Wyndham Hill Rd., Trout Dr., Hillside Ave., Girard Ave., Admiral Kalbfus Rd., Goldenrod Dr., Continental Dr., Green End Ave., Boulevard, Bliss Mine Rd., Valley Rd., and John Clarke Rd.,

WEEK 2 – April 25, 2021 – April 29, 2021

The following list of streets will be areas where hydrant flushing occurs during the week of April 25, 2021 starting on Sunday in Newport (Admiral Kalbfus Rd.) moving south, and in Middletown (Easton’s Point), moving west towards Memorial Boulevard.

Admiral Kalbfus Rd., Garfield St., Malbone Rd., Broadway, Van Zandt Ave., Farewell St., Third St., Elm St., Bliss Rd., Almy St., Warner St., Ellery Rd., Kay St., Tyler St., Eustis Ave., Gibbs Ave., Touro St., Church St., Catherine St., Old Beach Rd., Reservoir Rd., Paradise Ave., Wolcott Ave., Allston Ave., Ellery Ave., Purgatory Rd., Tuckerman Ave., and Kane Ave.

WEEK 3 – May 2, 2021 – May 6, 2021

The following list of streets will be areas where hydrant flushing occurs during the week of May 2, 2021 starting on Sunday continuing in Newport. *Additional flushing shall be performed during this week to complete areas if needed.

Memorial Blvd., Cliff Ave., Annandale Rd., Parker Ave., Narragansett Ave., Bellevue Ave., Thames St., Spring St., Leroy Ave., Shepard Ave., Ruggles Ave., Ochre Point Ave., Coggeshall Ave., Ledge Rd., Bateman Ave., Wellington Ave., Houston Ave., Wickham Rd., Brenton Rd., Harrison Ave., Carroll Ave., Beacon Hill Rd., Old Fort Rd., Hammersmith Rd., Ridge Rd., Castle Hill Ave., and Ocean Ave.

