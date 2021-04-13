Senate unanimously confirms Matos as Rhode Island’s next lieutenant governor

The Rhode Island Senate has unanimously confirmed Sabina Matos as the state’s lieutenant governor by a 34-0 vote.

Matos was nominated by Governor Dan McKee last month after he filled in for former Governor Gina Raimondo who appointed Commerce secretary by President Biden

“Today is a historic day in Rhode Island and I want to offer my congratulations to Sabina Matos on her confirmation as our state’s next Lieutenant Governor – I am thrilled to have her join our team. I also want to thank Senate President Ruggerio and the entire Senate for swiftly taking up this confirmation,” said Governor Dan McKee.

“Sabina understands the challenges facing Rhode Island families and she shares my commitment to supporting our municipalities and small businesses. I look forward to having her as my governing partner as we work to get shots in arms as quickly as possible so we can get Rhode Islanders back to work, businesses back in business, and students back in the classroom safely,” McKee continued. “We are committed to showing Rhode Island how a Governor and Lieutenant Governor can work and govern together for the benefit of residents in all 39 cities and towns.”

Matos will be sworn in as the 70th Lieutenant Governor of Rhode Island tomorrow, Wednesday, April 14 at 8:30 a.m. in the State Room at the State House. Matos will be the first Afro-Latina to serve as the state's second-in-command.