Private Michael G. Murphy Field to Be Re-Dedicated in Newport on Saturday

NEWPORT, R.I. — The City of Newport and VFW Post 406 will host a re-dedication ceremony for Private Michael G. Murphy Field on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. The field is located at the corner of Ruggles Avenue and Carroll Avenue in Newport’s Fifth Ward. The event is free, open to the public, and will be held rain or shine. Families and dogs are welcome.

The re-dedication comes after recent upgrades to the field, including new tennis courts, basketball courts, and general grounds improvements. Third Ward Councilor David Carlin, who sponsored the resolution, said the restoration made this an ideal moment to honor the field’s namesake.

“With the improvements to Murphy Field, the time was right to appropriately honor the late Private Michael Murphy,” Carlin said. He noted that former city historian Patrick Murphy, Private Murphy’s grand-nephew, has long advocated for installing an accurate memorial plaque. “The city council, the VFW, and the neighborhood responded with enthusiasm and support,” Carlin added.

The ceremony will feature a color guard, military traditions, remarks from guest speaker Dr. Sean O’Callaghan of Salve Regina University, and the unveiling of a new plaque near a recently installed American flag and lighting system.

Private Michael George Murphy was born in County Cork, Ireland, in 1890 and immigrated to the United States at age 20. He settled in Newport in 1915 before being drafted into the U.S. Army during World War I. Serving in the 82nd Division’s 319th Machine Gun Battalion, he was killed in action during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive on Oct. 30, 1918, just weeks before the armistice. He is buried at the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in France.

The field named in his honor stands as a tribute to his service and to the many Newport residents who have served their country.

