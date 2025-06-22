Obituary: Eugene J. Sullivan (1943-2025)

Eugene J. “Joe” Sullivan was called home to reunite with the love of his life, Ruth Ann Haught Sullivan, on June 9, 2025, in Lake Worth, Florida.

Born in Newport, RI on November 25, 1943, to Cornelius and Irene Sullivan. Joe served in the United States Air Force as an Air Policeman, upon return in 1967 he joined the Newport Police Department to become one of Newport finest. Continuing his career, he rose to the ranks to Detective and furthered his career at Salve Regina. During his years of service to the community of his beloved Newport, Joe was instrumental in founding the Newport Police Relief Fund, the Newport Police Union, the Newport Police Parade and performed as a drummer in the Newport Police Corp band. After retiring from the Newport Police Dpt., he was deputized as a Sheriff for the Newport County Sheriff Department.

In addition, Joe was a proud member of the Newport Ancient Order of Hibernians, Dennis Collins Division 1, with whom he honorably marched in multiple St. Patrick’s Day parades in both Newport and New York over the years. Joe was a master storyteller and could captivate any audience with his endless humor, jokes, recall of history, and his boundless outpouring of love for his family and friends. An avid Yankees fan, Joe reveled in doo-wop music and proudly proclaimed to anyone that would listen, “I’m so handsome, I could crush a grape”. Upon retirement in 2003, Joe and Ruth relocated to Lake Worth, Florida to continue their steadfast legacy of loyalty and love to family, friends, and community.

In addition to his beloved wife, Joe was greeted on his return home by his son, Eugene J. “Joey” Sullivan, Jr. Joe leaves his beloved daughters Kimberly Mathews and Christine Sullivan, son Jefferey Sullivan, grandchildren Meghin Sullivan, Jeffrey Sullivan, Michaela Mathews, Gavin Mathews and Great grandchild Paisley Martens. Along with sister Connie Maricle several nieces, nephews, and countless friends who will miss him dearly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring Street & Memorial Blvd, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Newport, RI Police Relief Fund Association, 120 Broadway, Newport, RI 0284

