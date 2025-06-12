Victorian Elegance & Water Views in Newport’s Historic Point Neighborhood — Listed at $3.39M

104 2nd Street | Newport, RI | 5 Beds | 4.5 Baths | 3,488 sq. ft. | offered by Karin Jackson of Newport Living Group at Lila Delman Compass for $3,399,000.

Perched on a corner lot in Newport’s coveted Point neighborhood, this beautifully restored Victorian masterpiece offers a rare blend of timeless elegance, thoughtful design, and breathtaking water views. With off-street parking, lush landscaping, and dedicated green space, the property is as functional as it is picturesque.

Step through the original Dutch front door into a space where historic charm meets modern luxury. The main level showcases soaring ceilings, crown molding, pocket doors, and surround sound. A custom drop zone and powder room add convenience just off the entry.

The formal dining room features a built-in hutch and refined details that make it perfect for entertaining. At the heart of the home is a chef’s kitchen with Thermador appliances, a large island, and a layout that offers open sight lines while preserving purpose for each room.

With five bedrooms and 4.5 baths spread across three finished levels, this home supports both everyday living and entertaining. The 2nd floor includes peaceful bedroom retreats, a tailored walk-in closet, and a well-appointed laundry room. Up on the third floor, Juliette balconies frame sweeping views of Narragansett Bay, Rose Island, and the Newport Bridge.

Also on the top floor is a spacious bonus area that functions beautifully as a family room or home theater, complete with a wet bar—plus the option for a second primary suite or home office setup. Below, the finished garden level (zoned two-family) features a private entrance, full kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, living area, and laundry—ideal for rental income, guests, or as an integrated extension of the main home via the internal staircase.

Every inch of this 3,488-square-foot residence has been carefully curated. The result is a warm, sophisticated home that balances historical craftsmanship with modern comfort—an ideal retreat in one of Newport’s most distinguished neighborhoods.

