What She’s Having: Grillin’ or Chillin’ on Father’s Day

Sunday, June 15, is Father’s Day, and whether you’re looking to celebrate a grill master, put him on duty, or send in a sub, Aquidneck Island’s got you.

Not into manning the grill or heating up the kitchen? Newport is chock-full of Dad-friendly spots, starting with Diego’s Newport, where every Saturday and Sunday they serve up a serious Mexican-inspired brunch, with hearty dishes like spicy duck hash or steak and eggs, badass breakfast burritos stuffed with crispy bacon and chorizo, Baja cheese, pico de gallo, black beans, tomatoes, scallions, and more—along with nitro cart iced coffee, killer cocktails, and great people-watching on the wharf. Bonus: Show up on Father’s Day with your family and Dad gets an order of guacamole and chips on the house.

Right next door to Diego’s is Wharf Southern Kitchen, with a roomy patio for al fresco dining and a lineup of Southern favorites like chicken and waffles, biscuits, BBQ pork shoulder mac and cheese, and Creole shrimp and grits. Or, head to The Quencher at the north end of the harbor to take in the view over Newport Yacht Club, live music from 2 to 5 p.m., red sauce–themed Italian favorites all day long, and one of the best burgers in town (fight me).

Are the grandparents in tow? Spruce everyone up for a table at Scales and Shells (pro tip: their outdoor tables are dog-friendly) and a seafood-based repast of raw bar, seafood pastas, crab and lobster rolls, and a few dishes for landlubber kids as well.

Elevated picnic, anyone? Take your Pop to the beach, to Brenton Point, or to Fort Adams with a haul of Bottega Bocconi’s classic unleavened flatbread piadine. The Romagna-style sandwiches are filled with imported-this-morning or made-in-house Italian meats, salads, cheeses, and veggies.

Since the weather looks to be cool and dry, a tong takeover might be a good Father’s Day bet—and surf and turf usually makes everyone happy. For a tasty take on a grilled steak, a dry rub of fragrant fresh herbs brings out the meaty richness of the beef. Personally, I struggle to find quality meat selections on this island that aren’t equal in value to a car payment, but if you’re going to buy it, might as well buy the good stuff. Hit the Wednesday afternoon Farmers Market. or the Saturday morning market and procure your meats from Pat’s Pastured or Aquidneck Farm. Also—it’s a hike—but if you happen to be heading to RI from CT or NY, a stop at Westerly Packing, where the owners also raise their own livestock, will not disappoint for quality or price (fluctuation can be as much as $12/lb. less here than on Aquidneck Island).

Outside of the Pacific Northwest, I’ve yet to sample a salmon filet as tasty as the Scottish Wester Ross available at Anthony’s Seafood, and I’ve got a fab, foolproof grilling recipe for you—with a glaze to go with it.

Finally, if only the best will do for Father, go straight to The Newport Lobster Shack on Long Wharf for crustaceans caught that morning by the lobstermen who own the market. Buy them live or—if you’re splurging—pre-cooked and ready to eat.

Happy Father’s Day to all who bear the title.

