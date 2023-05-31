Rhode Island Gas Prices Up 9 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 9 cents from last week ($3.42), averaging $3.51 per gallon. Today’s price is 2 cents higher than a month ago ($3.49), and $1.20 lower than May 30, 2022 ($4.71). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 6 cents lower than the national average.

The seasonal surge in gasoline demand leading into the long holiday weekend resulted in the national average for a gallon of gas rising to $3.57. AAA forecasted that Memorial Day road trips would be up 6% over last year, with more than 37 million Americans driving to their destinations.

“The rise in demand for oil and gasoline is helping to push pump prices higher for now,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast.

AAA Northeast’s May 30 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 3 cents higher than last week ($3.54), averaging $3.57 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 4 cents lower than a month ago ($3.61), and is $1.04 cents lower than this day last year ($4.61).

