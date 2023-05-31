Obituary: Laurene D. Weeden (1961-2023)

Laurene D. Weeden, 62, of Newport, RI, passed away on May 24, 2023 in Newport surrounded by her loving family.

Laurene was born in Newport, she was the sixth child, the last girl out of thirteen born to Lorraine (Harden) Weeden on January 8, 1961. She enjoyed singing, doing karaoke, dancing, socializing, and entertaining her great grandkids. Most of all she loved cooking together and having family dinners.

Laurene is survived by her daughter Laseane Weeden (Andre Greaves) of Newport, RI, and her son Shane Weeden (Jessica Weeden) of Portsmouth, RI. Her grandchildren Andrea Weeden, 30, Elijah Weeden, 28, Brianna Baganha, 25, Juliana Weeden, 23, Kaleb Weeden, 19, Mekhi Weeden, 13, and her 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings John Weeden, Donna Weeden, Rodney Weeden, Lori Brown, Ronnie Brown, Dayle Harden, Kelly Harden, Derek Harden, and Curtis Harden.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 in St. Joseph’s Church, corner of Broadway & Mann Ave, Newport at 11 AM. A reception will be held following the mass at 59 John H. Chafee Blvd, (Community Room), Newport. Burial will be private.

