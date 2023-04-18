RI Tree to Host Arbor Day Celebration in Newport

The Rhode Island Tree Council will hold this year’s Arbor Day celebration at Miantonomi Park, Hillside Avenue, Newport, RI, on Friday, April 28, starting at 10:30 am. The event will be hosted by the city of Newport, the Newport Tree Conservancy, and the Newport Tree and Open Space Commission. The event’s primary sponsor is the Rhode Island Energy Corporation, PPL. The event’s secondary sponsors are the Rhode Island Tree Council and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.

The Newport event marks Rhode Island’s 136th observance of Arbor Day, which recognizes the critical contributions of trees and forests to humanity. Governor Dan McKee will speak at the event and read the RI Arbor Day Proclamation. Children from nearby schools also will participate in the festivities. RI Tree will plant maple, elm, linden, and dogwood saplings as part of the celebration. COVID-19 restrictions will apply. RITC invites everyone to come and join in the day.

Rhode Island has had a long history with Arbor Day. According to the RI Department of Education records, the first event held in Rhode Island to honor trees occurred on April 29, 1886. Sponsored by the Barrington Rural Improvement Society, the ceremony took place on public land near the railroad station in West Barrington. Assisted by Society members, school children planted an American elm and dedicated it to the memory of the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. Many more would follow. In 1892, the RI Department of Education initiated an Arbor Day Program for school children to be held in the spring of each year over the next five decades (ending 1939).

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

