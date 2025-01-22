Is Newport’s Drinking Water at Risk? Residents Sound Alarm Over Dumping Near Newport’s Primary Water Source

Concerned residents are raising serious questions about potentially hazardous dumping activities near Easton’s Pond, Newport’s primary drinking water source. Led by John Walker—an underground utilities contractor, local expert, and former Newport City Council candidate—the group alleges that trucks have been dumping raw materials on the property at all hours without clear explanation or oversight.

Walker and neighbors report seeing heavy equipment bulldozing materials into the pond’s former sedimentation area, a move they believe poses environmental risks and lacks the necessary permits or studies.

“This isn’t just about what’s being dumped—it’s about the safety of our community and the integrity of our water supply,” Walker said.

City Attributes Activity to Water Main Breaks

City officials have acknowledged the activity, citing a surge in water main breaks across Newport. According to a city spokesperson, Newport experienced 13 water main breaks in December 2024.

Officials claim the dumped materials are linked to emergency repair work, but without proper testing, they cannot guarantee the materials’ safety.

However, residents remain skeptical. Walker’s group has called on the city to provide public access to any permits, engineering studies, and testing results related to the ongoing work at the water treatment facility on Bliss Mine Road and the property near Easton’s Pond.

“We want transparency,” Walker said. “Who’s involved? Where is this material coming from? What’s in it? These aren’t unreasonable questions when it concerns the community’s water.”

No Evidence of Oversight

Walker contends that there has been no public documentation or environmental testing for the backfilling activities at the former sedimentation pond, which supports dozens of species. “The material isn’t being reused—it’s being dumped and buried. And we have no idea what it is,” he said.

He also expressed concern about potential environmental damage caused by unchecked dumping in this sensitive area. “This is more than just a water issue—it’s about preserving a fragile ecosystem that supports dozens of species,” he said.





Progress and Advocacy

Walker’s advocacy has already prompted the city to secure an alternate location for storing excavated materials, moving operations away from the Easton’s Pond site.

In response to Walker’s concerns and growing public outcry, Mayor Charlie Holder, Councilors Jeanne Marie Napolitano and Lynn Ceglie, and Newport’s Director of Utilities, Rob Schultz, visited the site with Walker last weekend. During the visit, they toured the area as Walker outlined his concerns and urged city leaders to act swiftly to protect the environment and ensure transparency.

The group is calling for an immediate halt to all dumping activities at Easton’s Pond until the city can provide evidence of lawful action and environmental safety. They also demand that contractors, engineers, and third parties involved be publicly identified, along with any associated contracts.

Public Meeting Planned

Mayor Holder and the councilors have agreed to host a public meeting to address the issue, with the time and date to be announced soon.

For now, Newport residents are left waiting—and watching. “This isn’t just a local issue,” Walker said. “It’s about protecting one of our most vital resources for future generations.”

View The Petition

