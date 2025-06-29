Marble House Unveils Sustainable Bio-Absorption Garden

A new rain garden was unveiled Friday at the southwest corner of the Marble House visitor parking lot, offering both beauty and environmental benefits to the historic property.

The 2,800-square-foot garden, designed to absorb and filter stormwater runoff, is the latest project from Scenic Aquidneck — a partnership between the Preservation Society of Newport County, Aquidneck Island Land Trust, Preserve Rhode Island, and the van Beuren Charitable Foundation. It was built by O’Connor Design Build of Middletown.

Capable of holding up to 25,000 gallons of water and up to 38,000 gallons during heavy rain events, the garden will help reduce pollution, improve drainage, and serve as an educational model for sustainable landscaping.

Preservation Society CEO Trudy Coxe said the project reflects Scenic Aquidneck’s broader goals. “We’ve learned that partnerships matter, progress takes time, and that preservation and environmental protection go hand in hand,” she said.

Other Scenic Aquidneck efforts include burying power lines near Second Beach, restoring historic stone walls, and advocating for tax credits to protect historic properties.

Aquidneck Island Land Trust Executive Director Terry Sullivan said the garden will also serve as a demonstration site. “We could bring groups and show them this rain garden as a way to inspire them to do something similar at their own homes,” he said.

In addition to its environmental function, the garden was designed to support biodiversity. Jim Donahue, Curator of Historic Landscapes and Horticulture for the Preservation Society, said native plantings were chosen to attract birds and pollinators, while reducing maintenance.

“We’ve included a walking path and granite benches to enhance the experience,” Donahue said. “It’s a wildlife-friendly garden that also serves a practical purpose.”

