Newport Festivals Foundation and Salve Regina University Announce Jazz Summer Camp

For sixty-nine years, the Newport Jazz Festival has hosted some of the most legendary moments in music history. Now, thanks to a new partnership between Newport Festivals Foundation and Salve Regina University, high school students from across the globe will have the opportunity to make the festival their classroom.

The Newport Jazz Summer Camp at Salve Regina will take place from July 31 – August 5th, 2023. Students will learn from experienced music educators and festival artists including Christian McBride, about topics including jazz theory, improvisation, small ensembles, and big band. The camp will conclude with each student performing on stage at the legendary festival.

“This is the kind of experience that can truly change a kid’s life,” said Dan Swain, Director of Programs and Development for Newport Festivals Foundation. “We’re so thrilled to be partnering with Salve on this. Their talented staff matched with our community of artists and the opportunity to perform at the festival will result in a truly awesome experience for students. I’m just jealous I didn’t have this opportunity when I was in high school.”

The partnership will build on Salve’s existing Jazz Camp, which has been in operation since 2014 and served over 200 students. “The camp is a great opportunity for like-minded young musicians to gather in a playing-intensive educational jazz experience,” said Peter Davis, the camp’s Executive Director. “Our partnership with the Jazz Festival is exciting in that it offers campers direct instruction from festival artists. Students then attend the festival, where they get to perform and see their favorite artists take the stage. Newport Festivals Foundation creates opportunities, through scholarships, for more students to participate in this supportive, immersive experience.”

Application and Fees

Tuition is $1,200 for overnight and $700 for commuters. A placement audition recording and full tuition must accompany all applications. We hope to receive all applications by July 10. Payment plans are available upon request. To learn more, click here: https://salve.edu/jazz-camp

Scholarship opportunities are available for students who qualify.

Placement auditions can be submitted by emailing a sound file or link to jazzcamp@salve.edu or by sending a digital file by mail to the address listed on the application form. A completed registration form and deposit must accompany all audition recordings.

