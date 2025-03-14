First Lady Susan McKee, Governor Dan McKee Unveil ‘Litter-Free Rhode Island’ Coloring Book

Rhode Island’s First Lady Susan McKee, Governor Dan McKee, and members of the Governor’s Young Leaders Advisory Group joined local leaders, students, and staff at Park Elementary School in Warwick on Friday to launch the Litter-Free Rhode Island coloring book.

The new educational resource aims to inspire young students to adopt sustainable habits and take an active role in keeping their communities clean. As part of the event, the First Lady and Governor read the book to second and third graders and distributed copies to the school.

Designed as an engaging tool for elementary students, the coloring book features activities and illustrations that promote responsible waste sustainability and environmental stewardship. Officials hope it will encourage a new generation to participate in efforts to reduce litter across the state.

Rhode Island leaders continue to push for cleaner public spaces through education and community engagement. By introducing sustainability concepts to students, they aim to foster long-term habits that benefit the environment and local neighborhoods.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

