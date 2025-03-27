Rhode Island Lawmakers Push to Protect Public Shoreline Access

Rhode Island lawmakers are taking steps to ensure continued public access to the shoreline as rising sea levels threaten coastal roads. Rep. Terri Cortvriend and Sen. Victoria Gu have introduced legislation aimed at preserving recreation easements on abandoned roads and safeguarding parking near public rights of way.

The proposed legislation includes two bills: The first (2025-S 0349, 2025-H 5960) would allow municipalities to maintain access to abandoned roads for walking, biking, or recreational use instead of relinquishing them to private ownership. The second bill (2025-S 0716, 2025-H 6093) would establish requirements for municipalities and private entities looking to alter parking near Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC) designated rights of way, including a public comment period and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“In order to maintain shoreline access as sea levels rise, we must preserve public access, even on roads that become costly to maintain,” said Sen. Gu (D-Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown). “Currently, abandoning a road means turning it over to private owners, potentially blocking public access to the shore.”

Rep. Cortvriend (D-Portsmouth, Middletown) emphasized the importance of maintaining parking near beach access points. “For most beachgoers, access requires nearby parking. This is especially important for seniors, the disabled, and others with mobility issues,” she said.

Recent changes to parking near shoreline access points have sparked public complaints, with many arguing they limit access to waterfront residents.

Michael Woods, chair of the New England Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, praised the effort, saying, “The General Assembly has made progress on shoreline access, but enjoying this access requires the public can actually get to the beach.”

Additionally, Sen. Gu co-sponsored a bill (2025-H 5686, 2025-S 0626) with Rep. Kathleen A. Fogarty (D-South Kingstown) requiring municipalities to maintain an updated list of CRMC-designated rights of way to tidal areas. A House committee recommended it for passage on March 20.

The lawmakers also backed a 2024 law requiring oceanfront property buyers to be informed about Rhode Island’s shoreline access laws, aiming to prevent future disputes over public access.

