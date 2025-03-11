Rhode Island Awards $2M in Climate Resilience Grants

Thirteen projects across Rhode Island will receive more than $2 million in funding from the first round of the 2024 Ocean State Climate Adaptation and Resilience (OSCAR) Fund Program, state officials announced Tuesday. The grants, jointly administered by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and the Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC), aim to protect and enhance coastal and riverine habitats in response to climate change.

“When it comes to the potential impact of rising waters and extreme weather events, the Ocean State must be a leader in climate resiliency,” said Governor Dan McKee. “These OSCAR grants are helping Rhode Island communities protect and plan for the future.”

The OSCAR Fund was created in 2021 through state legislation, with funding allocated in 2022 and formally adopted in 2023. A panel from DEM, CRMC, the Rhode Island Division of Planning, and the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) selected the projects through a competitive review process.

Among the grant recipients:

City of Newport – $150,000 for restoring marsh habitat and public green spaces at South Easton Pond.

– $150,000 for restoring marsh habitat and public green spaces at South Easton Pond. Town of North Kingstown – $300,000 for sea wall resilience improvements at Town Beach.

– $300,000 for sea wall resilience improvements at Town Beach. City of Providence – $400,000 for shoreline improvements at India Point Park.

– $400,000 for shoreline improvements at India Point Park. City of Pawtucket – $250,000 for climate resilience planning along the Moshassuck River.

– $250,000 for climate resilience planning along the Moshassuck River. Town of Bristol – $257,690 for erosion control and stormwater management at Low Lane.

– $257,690 for erosion control and stormwater management at Low Lane. Town of Jamestown – $199,400 for dune restoration at Mackerel Cove.

“These OSCAR grants are providing funding to protect and strengthen the vital functions that coastal and riverine habitats play in mitigating the most severe impacts of climate change in our communities,” said DEM Director Terry Gray.

CRMC Executive Director Jeffrey Willis highlighted the importance of the program in safeguarding public access to the shore while encouraging resilience against sea level rise and erosion.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects that sea levels in Rhode Island could rise by up to nine feet by 2100. “The next generation of infrastructure we need to invest in are the places where our shorelines are at risk due to climate change,” said Senator Ryan W. Pearson (D-Cumberland, Lincoln), a key sponsor of the legislation that created the fund.

State leaders say the OSCAR program will continue to provide essential support for municipalities seeking to fortify their communities against climate challenges in the years ahead.

