(Watch) Dave Portnoy’s ‘One Bite’ Pizza Reviews Rank Local Rhode Island Favorites

Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy, made waves in Rhode Island last Thursday as he brought his famous “One bite, everybody knows the rules” pizza reviews to the state. In town for Rough & Rowdy, Portnoy was on a mission to sample and critique pizzas from various local establishments.

Partnoy reviewed Merlino’s Pizzeria in Cranston, Francesco’s Pizzeria in Providence, Nice Slice in Providence, and D. Palmieri’s in Johnston.

Known for his humorous and unfiltered reviews, Dave Portnoy’s pizza excursions have gained a massive following on social media. As he makes his way through Rhode Island, local pizzerias are getting a taste of Portnoy’s distinctive critique style, creating excitement and anticipation among pizza enthusiasts and Barstool Sports fans alike.

Here are Portnoy’s four most recent Rhode Island pizza reviews.

Merlino’s Pizzeria in Cranston

Barstool Pizza Review – Merlino’s Pizzeria (Cranston, RI) pic.twitter.com/jKDhNmdzJM — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 25, 2024

Francesco’s Pizzeria in Providence

Barstool Pizza Review – Francesco’s Pizzeria (Providence, RI) pic.twitter.com/mgeVP8Khot — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 26, 2024

Nice Slice in Providence

Barstool Pizza Review – Nice Slice Pizzeria (Providence, RI) pic.twitter.com/4ejobgwCiW — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 29, 2024

D. Palmieri’s in Johnston

