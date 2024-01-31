Historic Charm Meets Modern Comfort: Newport’s “Cady House” Hits Market For $875,000

90 3rd Street | Newport, RI | 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1303 sq ft | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $875,000

Introducing the “Cady House,” a charming residence dating back to circa 1895, lovingly preserved and tastefully refurbished to showcase traditional Point cottage elegance. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom home boasts an open floor plan that seamlessly blends modern comfort with timeless charm.

Upon entering the first floor, you are welcomed by an inviting sitting area, perfect for relaxation, reading, or basking in the morning sun. The well-appointed living and dining spaces are bathed in natural light, complemented by original hardwood floors, period moldings, and enhanced by one of the two full baths. The spacious galley kitchen effortlessly connects to the west-facing fenced backyard, featuring a stunning blue stone patio and a brand-new outdoor shower.

Ascending to the second floor, you’ll find a generously sized primary bedroom with a new full bath and a secondary bedroom. Conveniently situated within a brief stroll to town or the harbor, this property is a rare gem that won’t stay on the market for long!

