Coast Guard Searching for Missing Fishing Vessel Off Gloucester; 1 Found Dead

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for the missing fishing vessel Lily Jean off the coast of Gloucester, Massachusetts, following an emergency beacon activation Friday morning.

At about 6:50 a.m., Coast Guard watchstanders received an alert from an emergency position-indicating radio beacon, or EPIRB, registered to the 72-foot vessel. The signal came from roughly 25 miles off Cape Ann. The number of people aboard has not been confirmed.

Attempts to contact the boat were unsuccessful, prompting the Coast Guard to issue an urgent marine information broadcast to nearby mariners.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod and a small boat crew from Station Gloucester were launched to search the area. The Coast Guard Cutter Thunder Bay was also diverted to assist.

Rescue crews later located a debris field near the EPIRB’s reported position. One unresponsive person was recovered from the water. A life raft believed to be associated with the vessel was also found, but it was unoccupied. Water temperatures in the area are about 40 degrees, increasing the danger for anyone in the water.

Search efforts remain ongoing as crews continue combing the area. The Coast Guard said additional updates will be released as more information becomes available.

