Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Pizza Tour Takes Rhode Island by Storm

Barstool Sports’ founder, Dave Portnoy, is making waves in Rhode Island on Thursday as he brings his famous “One bite, everybody knows the rules” pizza reviews to the state. In town for Rough & Rowdy, Portnoy has been on a mission to sample and critique pizzas from various local establishments.

Thus far, Partnoy has hit up Francesco’s Pizzeria in Providence, Nice Slice in Providence, D. Palmieri’s in Johnston, and Merlino’s Pizzeria in Cranston.

Known for his humorous and unfiltered reviews, Dave Portnoy’s pizza excursions have gained a massive following on social media. As he makes his way through Rhode Island, local pizzerias are getting a taste of Portnoy’s distinctive critique style, creating excitement and anticipation among pizza enthusiasts and Barstool Sports fans alike.

Stay tuned to Barstool Sports and Portnoy’s social media channels for the latest updates on his Rhode Island pizza tour, as he continues to share his thoughts on the local pizza offerings, one bite at a time.

📸 @stoolpresidente

