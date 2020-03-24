Following the recommendation of Gov. Gina Raimondo, the City of Newport is instructing all out-of-state travelers and seasonal residents to self-quarantine upon visiting the City for a period of two weeks.

Homeowners and seasonal residents travelling from New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts are particularly urged to stay inside. Any other travelers visiting from locations with confirmed cases of COVID-19, or who may have come in contact with anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms are also asked to practice social distancing and self-quarantine.

With a large population of seasonal and part-time residents, we are acutely aware of the potential for community spread associated with interstate travel. Anyone who is visiting or residing temporarily in Newport from locations with a “Shelter in place order” in effect are asked to place themselves in self-quarantine for a period of two weeks and to monitor themselves daily for any flu-like symptoms, including fever, nausea, body aches and sore throats or coughs.

While the City currently does not have any plans to issue a formal stay-in-place order, we are continuing to respond to guidance provided by the Rhode Island Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Governor’s Office and further restrictions are possible.

For more information about the City’s COVID-19 response, please visit www.CityofNewport.com/COVID19

