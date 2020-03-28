Welcome to Episode 3 of COVID Cooking with Christian Winthrop. Tonight I’m joined by the beautiful and talented Kat Goss as we take the aMano Pizza Challenge.
Swing by the aMano Pizza truck now through Thursday, April 2nd and pickup your pizza started kit for $8.00 ($2.00 of every sale goes to the Newport MLK Center.) Take your kit home, make the pizza and post a video tagged #amanopizzachallenge to Instagram. At the end of the challenge one pizza will be declared the winner and their pizza will be featured as the special pizza of the week. The winner also gets a $50 gift certificate. Here’s their weekly schedule of locations.
Have fun!
As a bonus we start with some reader emails. Keep em coming!
PS – My pizza was waaaayyyy better than Kat’s. 🙂
