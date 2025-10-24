Residential Properties CEO Sally Lapides Honored by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island

Residential Properties Ltd. President and CEO Sally Lapides was honored Thursday night by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island with the Award for Natural Mentoring, recognizing her long-standing dedication to empowering others through genuine connection and guidance.

The event, held October 23 at Kirkbrae Country Club, celebrated Lapides for more than two decades of mentorship and community involvement. Colleagues and supporters praised her consistent generosity and commitment to helping others achieve their full potential.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters reminds us that mentorship is one of the most powerful investments we can make, not just in an individual, but in the strength and future of our entire community,” Lapides said during her acceptance remarks. “When we take the time to guide, encourage, and believe in someone, the impact extends far beyond that single relationship.”

As the leader of a woman-owned, family-run real estate firm, Lapides has infused her values into every part of Residential Properties’ culture, fostering inclusivity and service to Rhode Island communities. Beyond her work with Big Brothers Big Sisters, she has supported causes such as The Rhode Island Foundation’s Equity Action Campaign Committee, which raised $1 million for the LGBTQI+ community, and Year Up Rhode Island, an organization that helps close the opportunity gap for young adults.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island, the state’s largest mentoring organization, focuses on creating environments where individuals feel valued and supported through one-on-one and community-based mentoring. To learn more or get involved, visit BigsRI.org

