Ambassador J. William Middendorf II, Diplomat, Naval Secretary, and Rhode Island Statesman, Dies at 101

J. William Middendorf II, a statesman whose century-long life bridged war, diplomacy, politics, and the arts, died on October 24 in Fall River, Massachusetts. He was 101. A longtime resident of Little Compton, Rhode Island, Middendorf leaves behind a legacy of service that spanned the battlefields of World War II to the highest offices of government.

Born in Baltimore in 1924, Middendorf graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in 1945 with a degree in naval science and served as an engineer officer and navigator aboard the USS LCS(L) 53 in the Pacific during World War II. After the war, he earned degrees from Harvard University and New York University before embarking on a career in investment banking, co-founding Middendorf, Colgate & Company, which held a seat on the New York Stock Exchange.

A lifelong Republican, Middendorf rose to national prominence in the 1960s as treasurer of the Republican National Committee and Barry Goldwater’s 1964 presidential campaign. His financial acumen and political discipline earned him the respect of party leaders and the confidence of presidents.

In 1969, President Richard Nixon appointed Middendorf as ambassador to the Netherlands, a role he held until 1973. He later served as Under Secretary and then Secretary of the Navy under Presidents Nixon and Gerald Ford. During his tenure, he expanded the Navy’s budget by 60 percent, helping to develop key programs including the Ohio-class submarine, the Trident missile, and the F/A-18 Hornet fighter aircraft.

Middendorf’s diplomatic career continued under President Ronald Reagan, who appointed him U.S. Ambassador to the Organization of American States and later to the European Community, where he helped navigate Cold War challenges and advance transatlantic relations.

Beyond government, Middendorf was an accomplished artist, author, and composer. His oil paintings and musical compositions reflected a lifelong belief that art and service were complementary expressions of patriotism. His writings, including Potomac Fever, offered both wit and wisdom from a man who had seen power up close yet maintained humility throughout his career.

A destroyer now being built for the U.S. Navy will bear his name—the USS J. William Middendorf—a fitting tribute to a man whose devotion to the sea shaped his life’s trajectory.

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island described him as “a true patriot, a strong leader, and an impactful Rhode Islander,” noting that while they did not always agree politically, Middendorf’s “integrity, intellect, and humor” earned deep respect across party lines.

For more than seven decades, Middendorf made his home in Little Compton, where he remained active in community life and deeply connected to Rhode Island. His long marriage to his late wife, Isabelle, was a partnership grounded in faith and family. Together they raised children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who now carry forward his example of purpose and service.

In a statement, the Rhode Island Republican Party called him “the embodiment of what it means to dedicate one’s life to country, faith, and principle,” adding that “his century of life was a testament to the enduring strength of American ideals and to the power of one person’s steady hand in shaping history for the better.”

Middendorf’s life was, in every sense, a reflection of the American century—marked by duty, grace, and the quiet confidence of a man who believed deeply in the promise of his country.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!