Obituary: Charles Blair Carpenter

Charles Blair Carpenter, age 75, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on October 5, 2025, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Charlie was predeceased by his parents, Lillian and Charles Carpenter. He is survived by his longtime partner, Linda Warren of Natick, Massachusetts.

Charlie grew up in the 5th Ward and was a talented musician recognized as a skilled pianist and organist throughout New England. He played in several popular bands on the island, including The Merging Traffic and Sea Journey. In his youth, he played the organ in several churches in Newport. He was also an accomplished jewelry maker.

Charlie was no stranger to having fun. His green school bus with the potbelly stove was legendary. He loved the sea and was an avid sailor, expert swimmer, and diver. In fact, those of us who knew him thought he was half fish.

He graduated from Rogers High and attended the Hartt School of Music at the University of Hartford. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Charlie always looked at the bright side of life and saw the inherent goodness in people.

He will be deeply missed by his friends and partner, who wish to thank the staff at AdviniaCare Newton-Wellesley, Massachusetts, his private, loving, and skilled companions, as well as Care Dimensions Hospice (CareDimensions.org) for their care and support.

A celebration of life will be held at The Ancient Order of Hibernians Hall, 2 Wellington Avenue, Newport, RI, on Saturday afternoon, November 8, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or planting a tree in his memory.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!