Let Your Voices Be Heard: Nominations Open for the Best of Newport Buzz Awards

🎉 WELCOME TO THE BEST OF NEWPORT BUZZ AWARDS 2025! 🎉

It’s that time again, Newport! The Best of Newport Buzz Awards are back—and we’re celebrating the people, places, and businesses that make our community shine. From your favorite coffee shop to the best local band, it’s your chance to spotlight the folks who make Newport County truly one of a kind.

With over 5 million monthly readers, Newport Buzz is proud to host the biggest and most influential “Best of” celebration in Newport County. Your nominations help showcase the businesses and individuals that keep our community thriving.

🗳️ NOMINATION DETAILS

Nomination Period: Open now through 11:59 PM on Halloween, October 31, 2025

Open now through How to Nominate: Fill out the survey with your email, nominate your favorites, and hit Submit on the final page of the ballot

👉 You don’t have to vote in every category, but every nomination counts! Just make sure you complete the survey and submit it so your picks are officially recorded.

Let’s celebrate the best of the best—start nominating today!

Thank you for being part of what makes Newport special. Together, let’s honor the very best of our community in 2025! 🌟

<a href="https://christianwinthrop028.survey.fm/best-of-newport-buzz-awards-2025">View Survey</a>

📌 IMPORTANT NOTICES

Fair Voting Policy: To keep things fun and fair, Newport Buzz reserves the right to disqualify any businesses or individuals involved in voter fraud or ballot stuffing. Let’s play fair, Newport!

To keep things fun and fair, Newport Buzz reserves the right to disqualify any businesses or individuals involved in voter fraud or ballot stuffing. Let’s play fair, Newport! Email Subscription: By submitting your nomination, you’ll be added to our Daily Buzz email list—your go-to for breaking news and local updates. Not your vibe? You can unsubscribe anytime with one click.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!