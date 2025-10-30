City Commission Recommends Selling Newport’s Historic Easton’s Beach Carousel After Failed Relocation Search

One of Newport’s most beloved landmarks — the historic 1952 Carousel that once brought laughter and color to Easton’s Beach — may soon be gone for good.

After months of deliberation, the Newport Tree and Open Space Commission has recommended that the city sell or donate the Carousel, citing the lack of any suitable city-owned location for its return. The ride, which was removed in 2021 due to flooding and erosion risks, has been sitting in storage ever since — at a cost of nearly $48,000 a year to taxpayers.

The Commission explored every possible relocation site using six key criteria: safety, accessibility, bathrooms, staff presence, event space, and integration with nearby park activities. Only Aquidneck Park, beside the Martin Recreation Center, met those standards on paper. But the Recreation Center’s aging condition and need for major renovations ruled it out.

At a public workshop in June, residents agreed that even with upgrades, the location wasn’t right. The cost to restore the Carousel — estimated between $400,000 and $500,000 — only deepened the frustration.

The Commission’s official recommendations include:

* Do not relocate the Carousel to any city-owned property.

* Explore selling or donating the Carousel to another entity.

* Preserve one or two horses for public display as a historical tribute.

* Conduct a feasibility study on improving the Martin Recreation Center for future community use.

It’s a heartbreaking development for longtime residents who grew up riding the Carousel by the sea — a piece of Newport’s history now reduced to storage bills and bureaucratic indecision. The city’s cherished Carousel, once the joyful centerpiece of Easton’s Beach, may never spin again.

The final decision rests with the city council.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!