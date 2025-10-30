Buzzing Around Newport: Emily Loftus’ Seascapes Shine at the Brenton Hotel Salon Series

On Thursday evenings, the Library at the Brenton Hotel becomes a chic hub of creativity when the @newportartistscollective hosts its Salon Series from 5 to 7 p.m. Each week, the spotlight shifts to a new artist or gallery, and guests mingle over cocktails and charcuterie, often leaving with a new work of art for their own walls. On Oct. 2, local painter Emily Loftus’ gorgeous seascapes and scenes from Newport were on display… and being purchased!

It was very much a family affair with Loftus’ children and many of their cousins found between easels displaying scenes of Gooseberry Beach, Sachuest Point, and downtown Newport. Daughter Serafina Loftus gave us a tour and shared that her favorite piece was “Iris,” an oil painting beautifully detailing the purple bloom. Sybil Grayko pointed out how Loftus’ paintings “really transport you to the spots in Newport she paints.”

Hilary Byrne described herself as Loftus’ biggest fan and former babysitter. And, in true Newport fashion, @ejloftus_art_ also babysat Byrne’s children who later babysat her kids. Byrne said she was greatly impressed watching Loftus arrive at Gooseberry Beach with her 3 children in tow and minding them but still finding time to dedicate to her craft. She could not resist buying the painting of Gooseberry Beach that she watched Loftus bring to life brushstroke by brushstroke in front of her. Her second favorite was an oil painting featuring the Cliffs of Moher.

Loftus was proud to share that husband, Andrew, built the floating frames which perfectly complement her vibrant canvases. And, her sister Annie helped curate and hang the show. “Annie has such a great eye,” said Loftus. You can catch Annie’s ever-changing paintings framing the windows of sister Elizabeth Plowden’s shop, Bellevue Kids. We look forward to seeing what she comes up with for the upcoming Christmas window.

Next up for Loftus? The November 29 art show at Hibernian Hall. In addition to her paintings, she will have prints and notecards for sale too. Perfect for holiday gifts!