Exclusive, Refined and Exceptionally Private — “Sprawling Oaks” in North Kingstown Defines Luxury Living at $11,500,000

“Sprawling Oaks” – North Kingstown, RI | 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Bathrooms, 2 Half Bathrooms | 8,264 Sq. Ft., 7.29 Acres | Exclusively represented by Jennifer Crellin and Kylie McCollough of Mott & Chace Sothebys International Realty. Offered at $11,500,000.

Tucked behind private gates and surrounded by hundreds of acres of conservation land, Sprawling Oaks is a world unto itself — a seven-acre trophy estate that epitomizes privacy, design, and resort-style living. Recently reimagined by Blakely Interior Design, the residence blends architectural brilliance with an effortless sense of calm and sophistication.

Every detail within the 8,264-square-foot main residence speaks to craftsmanship and intention. Dramatic Mac Davis flooring, Phillip Jeffries wallcoverings, and a showstopping two-story spiral staircase set the tone for a home of distinction. The designer kitchen — framed by floor-to-ceiling windows — features custom walnut cabinetry, dual Waterstone faucets, and a light-filled flow that invites gathering.

The interiors balance artistry with comfort, enriched by contributions from Waterworks and Holly Hunt, while the surrounding landscape — curated by Gates, Leighton & Associates — unfolds as a living masterpiece of mature trees, specimen plantings, and manicured gardens.

Outdoors, the property transforms into a private resort. An in-ground saltwater pool with cabana (featuring dual kitchens, a bathroom, and laundry) anchors the leisure experience, complemented by a stone pizza oven, outdoor sauna, chicken coop, and helipad. A separate studio space offers flexibility for a gym, yoga retreat, or art space.

Inside, modern amenities abound: a home theater, elevator, and state-of-the-art security system ensure comfort and peace of mind. For collectors, a four-bay garage and separate industrial garage provide ample space for cars, boats, or utility vehicles.

Ideally located near private aviation facilities and Rhode Island’s premier beaches, Sprawling Oaks represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience design, privacy, and coastal proximity at the highest level. Recently featured in Boston Home Magazine, this estate stands as a benchmark for modern New England luxury.

