Rhode Island Foundation Pledges $1 Million to Combat Hunger Amid SNAP Suspension

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — With thousands of Rhode Islanders facing food insecurity following the suspension of federal SNAP benefits, the Rhode Island Foundation has announced $1 million in emergency grants to help feed residents across the state.

The Foundation will immediately send $200,000 to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank to boost food supplies for its network of more than 100 food pantries and meal sites. The remaining $800,000 will be distributed to local nonprofits through the Foundation’s Community Partner Resilience Fund.

“Philanthropy alone can’t fill the gap, but we’re asking the public to help us keep food on the tables for our neighbors throughout the state,” said David N. Cicilline, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. “Our hope is that the generosity of the public and our donors will generate another $1 million to match our grant.”

The emergency action follows the federal government’s suspension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments to the states, effective Nov. 1. The program supports an estimated 143,000 Rhode Islanders — including children, seniors, and working families — in every city and town.

“We will begin making grants to nonprofit agencies that can get food into the hands of people quickly and efficiently as soon as we can,” Cicilline said.

Residents wishing to help can contribute to the Community Partner Resilience Fund at rifoundation.org/food.

