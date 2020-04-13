Lost your password?

Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos announced Monday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the latest high-profile broadcast journalist to become infected with the disease.

“I’m one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic,” Stephanopoulos said. “I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I’m feeling great.”

Stephanopoulos's wife Ali Wentworth tested positive for the virus nearly two weeks ago writing that she's "never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I'm quarantined from my family. This is pure misery." in an Instagram post on April 1st.

 

 
 
 
 
 
I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery. #stayhome

