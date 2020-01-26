Legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant has died in a California helicopter crash Sunday morning with his 13 year-old daughter Gianna. Kobe Bryant was 41.

BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Has Died In A Helicopter Crash https://t.co/42oINV9ZUU — TMZ (@TMZ) January 26, 2020

The helicopter Bryant was flying in reportedly caught fire and crashed over Calabasas, CA. At least nine occupants died in the crash. 1 pilot and 8 passengers.

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Bryant led the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA championships over a 20-year career.

Bryant and his daughter are survived by his wife, Vanessa and three daughters: Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

