Legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant has died in a California helicopter crash Sunday morning with his 13 year-old daughter Gianna. Kobe Bryant was 41.

The helicopter Bryant was flying in reportedly caught fire and crashed over Calabasas, CA. At least nine occupants died in the crash. 1 pilot and 8 passengers.

Kobe Bryant Crash Scene

Kobe Bryant Crash Scene (LA County Sheriff’s Office)

 

Bryant led the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA championships over a 20-year career.

Bryant and his daughter are survived by his wife, Vanessa and three daughters: Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

 

