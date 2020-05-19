Governor Gina Raimondo provided new guidance for churches and hair salons during her Monday afternoon press conference.

• Churches: The state is targeting allowing in-person faith services the weekend of May 30th. Guidelines will be available on ReopeningRI.com later this week.

• Hairdressers: The state is in the process of developing guidelines for hair salons and barbershops to begin reopening in Phase 2. Today the Governor announced that Rhode Island and Connecticut are coordinating timelines for reopening these businesses in early June.

COVID-19 Data Update RIDOH announced 121 new cases of COVID-19 today. This brings Rhode Island’s case count to 12,795. RIDOH also announced seven new COVID-19 associated fatalities. Rhode Island’s number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 506. A full data summary for Rhode Island is posted online.