Netflix Announces ‘Kennedy’ — A New Series About America’s Most Storied Political Dynasty

Netflix is taking on one of America’s most iconic families with Kennedy, a new historical drama starring Michael Fassbender as Joseph Kennedy Sr., the powerful patriarch behind the nation’s longest-running political dynasty.

Produced by Chernin Entertainment and showrun by Castle Rock creator Sam Shaw, the eight-episode series is based on historian Fredrik Logevall’s Pulitzer-winning biography JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917–1956. Acclaimed filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round) will direct the first and final episodes.

Described as the American answer to The Crown, Kennedy explores the rise of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children during the 1930s — long before John F. Kennedy’s presidency — revealing how their ambition, privilege, and tragedy shaped both a family and a nation. The series promises to unpack the romances, rivalries, and heartbreak that forged America’s most mythologized clan.

“The story of the Kennedys is the closest we have to American mythology — somewhere between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful,” Shaw said. “Fredrik Logevall’s biography pulls back the veil on the human strivings and burdens behind the myth.”

Netflix has not yet announced the rest of the cast, but the series is expected to trace the Kennedys’ ascent from Boston’s elite to the national stage, blending history with drama in true streaming spectacle fashion.

